An Australian man died Sunday after being attacked by a shark while visiting New Caledonia.

The tourist was swimming near a pontoon along Chateau-Royal Beach when the shark attacked him around 4 p.m. local time, according to a CNN account of local broadcaster New Caledonia 1.

He was rescued by jet-ski and had CPR performed on him, but the man died from his injuries.

Beaches near Noumea, the capital of the French overseas territory, were closed as a result of the attack.

Another woman suffered multiple injuries when she was attacked by a bull shark attack in the same location late last month, causing the beaches to be closed until last Thursday.

Local news outlets reported that the most recent fatal shark attack occurred in February 2021, when a yachtsman was killed by a tiger shark.

The island chain has witnessed 19 unprovoked shark attacks since 1580, according to the Florida Museum.

