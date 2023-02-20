President Biden used his surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday to announce that he is again dipping into U.S. weapons stocks to provide Kyiv with additional firepower, including artillery ammunition and anti-tank rockets, to help beat back a Russian invasion fast approaching its one-year anniversary.

Topping the list will be more ammo for the M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that have proved to be a game-changer on the battlefield. Also included will be additional 155mm howitzer ammunition; 120 mm mortar ammo; 2,000 anti-armor missiles; four Bradley fighting vehicles configured for use by artillery forward observers along with other equipment ranging from night vision goggles to medical supplies and Claymore anti-personnel mines.

The 32nd drawdown of U.S. war supplies now destined for Ukraine is worth about $450 million, officials said.

“In addition, I am authorizing an additional $10 million to support our ongoing efforts to provide emergency assistance to keep Ukraine’s energy infrastructure up and running in the face of Russia’s relentless missile and drone attacks,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The U.S. is continuing to rally the world to support Ukraine and has witnessed “incredible solidarity” from allies and partners, Mr. Blinken said.

“We applaud the more than 50 countries who have come together in solidarity with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

