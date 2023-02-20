Don Lemon was off the air for a second consecutive show on Monday as the CNN morning host grapples with criticism over his comment that 51-year-old Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is “past her prime.”

Mr. Lemon, 56, had “the day off,” co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers Monday. He wasn’t on the air Friday either, when he said he had a scheduled day off.

A CNN spokesperson didn’t immediately comment on whether Mr. Lemon will return to work Tuesday.

Mr. Lemon angered many on Thursday on “CNN This Morning” when he said Ms. Haley, who had just announced her candidacy, was not “in her prime.” He said a woman was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.”

Ms. Haley responded in a tweet, “It’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Mr. Lemon has since apologized. But Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of “The View” on ABC, echoed his comments Monday by saying of Ms. Haley, “You’re not a new generation.”

“You’re 51,” said Ms. Goldberg, who is 67. “What are you talking about?”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served in the Trump administration with Ms. Haley, pushed back. “Compared to D.C., that’s a new generation,” she said.

Ms. Goldberg retorted, “She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same. She’s saying the same B.S.”

Mr. Lemon has apologized, but the condemnation of his remarks extends to CNN CEO Chris Licht, who told colleagues that Mr. Lemon’s comments were “upsetting, unacceptable and unfair” and a “huge distraction.”

Mr. Lemon’s comments added to reports of tensions on the show that he co-hosts with Ms. Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. The New York Post reported in December that Mr. Lemon has loudly confronted Ms. Collins in front of colleagues, criticizing her for interrupting him on-air.

The episode comes amid dismal ratings for the show. “CNN This Morning” last month experienced its least-viewed week since launch, averaging just over 330,000 viewers.

— This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

