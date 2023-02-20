Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered a top 2024 Republican presidential contender, is taking a swing at soaring crime in Democrat-run cities

Mr. DeSantis on Monday embarked on a three-state tour promoting pro-policing policies he has implemented in the Sunshine State.

Mr. DeSantis met with law enforcement Monday morning on Staten Island in New York City. where he touted Florida’s “commitment to law and order and support for the men and women who wear the uniform.”

He also took a jab at President Biden, who made an unannounced visit to war-torn Ukraine on Monday. Mr. DeSantis, in an interview on Fox News, accused the president of neglecting U.S. problems.

“I think, I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, he’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home,” Mr. DeSantis said. “We’ve had millions and millions of people pour in, tens of thousands of Americans dead because of fentanyl. We just suffered a national humiliation of having China fly a spy balloon clear across the continental United States. So we have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting,”

Mr. DeSantis later Monday will meet with police officers in Philadelphia and will then travel to Chicago to talk to law enforcement officials.

All three cities have grappled with rising crime rates amid criticism that elected leaders have implemented soft-on-crime policies that have left police without the tools needed to restore order and safety.

According to a top aide, Mr. DeSantis is targeting the three deep-blue cities in order to “share the tools that he’s used on a policy front and just let cops know that Florida has their back even when [Chicago Mayor] Lori Lightfoot and [New York Mayor Eric Adams] Mayor Adams may not.”

The three-stop tour comes a week before the release of Mr. DeSantis’ book, described by the publisher as “a winning blueprint for patriots across the country … and a rallying cry for every American who wishes to preserve our liberties.”

According to associates connected with Mr. DeSantis, his decision about a presidential bid isn’t likely to come until the state’s legislative session concludes in May and he can be assured he’s got a shot at securing the delegates needed to win the GOP primary.

Polls show Mr. DeSantis trounces most of the field of GOP candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, who hasn’t declared his candidacy yet, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who jumped into the race last week. But some polls show him trailing behind former President Donald Trump by double digits, although there are surveys that give him the lead over Mr. Trump.

For now, Mr. DeSantis appears to be dipping his toe into the national political waters by touting the successes he’s had in Florida, where the GOP-led Legislature has made it easy for him to implement his agenda.

Mr. DeSantis, on his Monday tour, promoted Florida’s crime rate, which he said is at a 50-year low, and said as governor he has implemented “the most pro-law enforcement policy in the nation,” that includes money for bonuses and training for law enforcement and stepped-up punishment and prevention of early release for certain crimes.

