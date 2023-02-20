NEWS AND OPINION:

One organization has made a unique request to President Biden as the Lenten season arrives. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has submitted a polite but firm culinary demand to the White House.

“Will you please leave fish off your plate and go vegan for Lent? This act of mercy would encourage the nation’s Catholics to consider that fish and all other animals never lent humans their flesh — while showing you’re aware of the devastating impact that fishing has on the environment and the health risks associated with eating fish,” Ingrid Newkirk, president of the animal-rights group, wrote in a letter to Mr. Biden.

“If you agree, we’ll cater a vegan fish fry at the White House,” she said.

Ms. Newkirk also extended an offer to bring along some dairy-free ice cream.

“Fish are smart, sensitive beings who have distinct personalities, learn from one another, recognize themselves in mirrors, and have better memories than most humans around our age,” she continued.

“Fish don’t willingly give up their lives to be eaten on Fridays — or any other day,” Ms. Newkirk stated.

“Commercial fishing and fish farms are contributing to the destruction of marine habitats, depleting ocean biodiversity, and adding at least 100 million pounds of plastic to the ocean annually. A recent study shows that bottom trawling releases as much carbon dioxide as the global aviation industry,” she continued in her plea.

“During this period of self-reflection, please show mercy and understanding by abstaining from eating all flesh, including that of fish. Thank you for your consideration,” Ms. Newkirk concluded.

THE LOBSTER CONNECTION

Menus can get controversial in the nation’s capital.

Let us recall, for example, the White House’s command decision in December to purchase 200 live Maine lobsters to serve as the main course for a State Dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron in December.

“Maine officials would typically be thrilled to have their state’s most famous export featured at such a high-profile White House event. Instead, they’re turning red and boiling with anger at what they feel is a shellfish decision by the White House to serve lobster while pushing federal regulations that they say could kill the industry,” advised NBC News at the time.

While there was no word from the lobsters, one lawmaker was particularly vexed.

“If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, [the president] should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business,” tweeted Rep. Jared Golden, Maine Democrat.

THE TEXAS CONNECTION

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released some telling numbers which reflect the efficacy of immigration policy in his state at the moment.

Mr. Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together on “Operation Lone Star” — a joint effort launched on March 6, 2021, to secure the border, curb smuggling and monitor criminal activities.

Here are the results so far.

“The multi-agency effort has led to over 350,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 24,000 criminal arrests, with more than 22,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 362 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission,” the governor’s office said in a statement last week.

“Texas has also bussed more than 9,100 migrants to our nation’s capital since April, over 5,200 migrants to New York City since August 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since August 31, and more than 890 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15,” the statement said.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden’s open border policies,” it advised.

PREFERENCE FOR GOVERNORS

The clock is ticking down on the 2024 election — and voter preferences on certain aspects of this major event are emerging. Given a choice, American voters would prefer that a state governor run for the office or president when the time comes.

Yes there’s a Harris/HarrisX poll of registered U.S. voters to consider.

It reveals that 35% of the registered U.S. voters say the next president “should be a governor”; 34% of Republicans, 27% of independents and 41% of Democrats agree with that.

A quarter of the respondents — 25% — favor a “businessperson”; 35% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

Another 23% prefer a U.S. senator; 16% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

And finally, 18% would prefer some “other” profession in the role. That includes 15% of Republicans, 26% of independents and 14% of Democrats.

While we’re at it, let’s wallow in some more numbers from the poll.

It also found that 24% of registered U.S. voters “strongly disapprove” of the way Congress is doing its job, while 32% “somewhat disapprove.”

Another 25% “somewhat approve” of the Congress’ work and 11% “strongly approve.” while 8% “don’t know” about the issue.

The source is a Harris/HarrisX Poll of 1,838 registered U.S. voters conducted Feb. 15-16.

POLL DU JOUR

• 25% of U.S. adults say that they are “very happy” at their job.

• 41% say they are “happy at their job.”

• 23% say that they are “neither happy or unhappy” at their job

• 6% say they are “unhappy” at their job.

• 4% say they are “very unhappy” at their job.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 11-14.

