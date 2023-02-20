Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, called for a “national divorce” Monday morning, splitting the country’s conservative and liberal states.

In the tweet, which the congresswoman made on her personal account, she said “we need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government.”

She added that her idea has support from “everyone she talks to” before pointing the finger at “sick and disgusting woke culture issues” and the Democratic Party’s “America Last policies.”

“We are done,” she concluded.

Ms. Greene’s calls for a “national divorce” and her declaration that “we are done” were taken by many on social media as a call to dissolve the union, though her simultaneous call to “shrink the federal government” seemed to conflict with that.

However, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, saw no ambiguity.

“To be clear, the Union prevailing in the civil war settled this question. You have no right, or ability, to have a national divorce,” he said. “This was settled. Your side lost.”

The tweet from the GOP firebrand was followed up by another from her official account hours later, placing the posts in the context of President Biden’s surprise Ukraine trip.

“Impeach Biden or give us a national divorce,” she wrote while retweeting press photos featuring Mr. Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We don’t pay taxes to fund foreign country’s wars who aren’t even NATO” members, she said.

Ms. Greene, whose northwest Georgia district is one of the country’s most GOP-friendly, was one of 10 House Republicans to sign onto Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s resolution to end U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, also flogged Mr. Biden for visiting Ukraine despite waiting two years into his term to go to the U.S. southern border.

“I think I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, ‘OK, he’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home,’” Mr. DeSantis said during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

Ms. Greene had previously called for a national divorce in late 2021.

Her argument during that go around was against “brainwashed people” who move to Florida from deep-blue states like California or New York yet continue to support liberal politicians.

