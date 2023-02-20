Meta is creating a paid subscription service that will offer Facebook and Instagram users the option of paying for a blue badge and additional security that resembles Twitter’s subscription service created under owner Elon Musk.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the “Meta Verified” option will roll out in Australia and New Zealand this week and reach more countries soon.

“This week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support,” Mr. Zuckerberg said Sunday on Facebook. “This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services.”

Alongside the blue badge and additional security, Meta said in a blog post that the subscription also would provide users “with access to a real person for common account issues” and increase their visibility and reach in search on the company’s platforms.

Users will pay $11.99 for a monthly subscription of Meta Verified on the web and $14.99 for use of the service on mobile operating systems, Android and iOS.

Meta’s pricing nearly mirrors that of Twitter Blue, the subscription service created under Mr. Musk, who took over the social media platform last fall.

In the U.S., Twitter’s subscription service costs $8 for monthly subscriptions on the web and $11 for monthly use of the service on mobile operating systems, according to the company’s website.

Twitter Blue gives users the platform’s blue badge as well as features such as editing tools and the ability to upload longer videos.

Last week, Twitter said it decided to end two-factor authentication via text message for anyone who uses its platform without paying.

Two-factor authentication is an additional layer of security that people use to access a digital account that requires access to a separate device, phone number or app to receive a code to log in.

People using two-factor authentication for Twitter enabled by text messages received a message last week instructing them to disable the security feature by March 19 or risk “losing access to Twitter.”

As users fret over the potential loss of security online, some cybersecurity experts urged people to adopt stronger cybersecurity protections regardless of whether they choose to pay for prominent social media platforms’ subscription services.

“SMS is not only way to get two-factor authentication,” tweeted cybersecurity journalist Kim Zetter. “You can download Google Authenticator app, or similar app, and get two-factor codes generated on yr phone directly — which is more secure than having them sent to you via SMS anyway.”

