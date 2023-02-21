President Biden on Tuesday declared that Ukraine and its capital remain free despite Russia’s yearlong invasion and offered unwavering support for the war-torn country.



“One year ago, the world was bracing for the fall of Kyiv. Well, I have just come from a visit to Kyiv and I can report that Kyiv stands strong. It stands tall and it stands free,” Mr. Biden said in remarks from the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland.



Mr. Biden hailed the NATO alliance, saying it was tested by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and came out stronger.



Saying Mr. Putin thought NATO would “roll over,” Mr. Biden lauded the U.S. and its allies for blocking Russia from an easy victory.



“We did respond, we would be strong, we would be united and the world would not look the other way,” Mr. Biden said to applause from the thousands of onlookers waving Polish, U.S. and Ukrainian flags.



“Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” he said.



The president also underscored the brutality of Russia’s actions in its war against Ukraine, accusing Moscow of committing “crimes against humanity” during its war.



Mr. Biden’s remarks aimed to further isolate Mr. Putin and galvanize efforts to hold members of his government accountable through international courts and sanctions.



Mr. Biden announced more sanctions will be imposed against Mr. Putin and his regime, but offered few details.



“This has been an extraordinary year in every sense. Extraordinary brutality from Russian forces and mercenaries. They’ve committed depravities, crimes against humanity without shame or compunction,” Mr. Biden said.



The president ticked off a list of Moscow’s tactics, including targeting civilians, using rape as “a weapon of war” and bombing maternity hospitals, orphanages and schools.



“No one, none can turn away their eyes from the atrocities that Russia is committing. It is abhorrent,” he said, vowing that the West “will seek justice” for war crimes.



Mr. Biden’s speech comes hours after Mr. Putin delivered his own speech, announcing Moscow was suspending its participation in a key arms control treaty with the U.S.



Both leaders’ competing speeches come days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.



Mr. Biden’s remarks came after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a surprise visit to Kyiv.



During Mr. Biden’s stop in Warsaw, he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss their countries’ support of Ukraine. Mr. Biden also met with leaders of the group of NATO’s easternmost allies known as the Bucharest Nine to reaffirm U.S. support for the alliance.



In their meeting, Mr. Duda thanked his U.S. counterpart for visiting Ukraine, saying it sent a message of unwavering support. In turn, Mr. Biden thanked Mr. Duda for Poland’s actions during the war, including accepting Ukrainian refugees.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.