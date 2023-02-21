A California high school removed an honors course for its underclassmen in the name of racial equity, according to a report.

Freshmen and sophomores at Culver City High School eliminated its honors English course at the beginning of this school year because teachers noticed only a small number of Black and Latino students were enrolling, according to a media report.

Latino students made up 37% of the student body, but only 12% of the Advanced Placement English students in the 12th grade, according to data shared at a school board meeting last year. Black students, meanwhile, made up 15% of the student body and 14% of the AP English students.

Administrators at the Los Angeles-area school told The Wall Street Journal this was done to teach everyone with the same level of rigor in their early years before they can take advanced classes as juniors and seniors.

Younger underclassmen can now only choose to enroll in a course called College Prep English.

“I have a child in the high school,” a mother told the school board during its Tuesday meeting, according to Fox News. “It is too easy in his classroom. They say, ‘Mom, they say it’s equity, they say that’s the reason and therefore it’s OK.’ I want my child to be challenged.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.