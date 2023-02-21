Alexis Hawkins pleaded guilty Friday to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the Aug. 14 stabbing death of Cynthia Stewart, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

The District of Columbia resident had faced a charge of second-degree murder in Stewart’s death, according to the initial arrest alert by the Metropolitan Police Department.

On the day of Stewart’s death, she was in an apartment in the 3900 block of 4th Street SE in D.C. with two other women when Hawkins arrived.

Hawkins and Stewart proceeded to argue over who was the better cook, according to witness testimony.

“I’m not leaving from out of here, and you’re not gonna keep talking to me the way you’re talking to me,” Hawkins told Stewart, according to a person identified as Witness 2 by police, before taking out the knife and saying, “I got something for you. You’re not gonna keep approaching me like this.”

As the pair fought and moved into the bedroom of the apartment, Hawkins stabbed Stewart several times, including one fatal strike to the chest.

Hawkins then fled the scene and was arrested Aug. 25.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 12.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.