Don Lemon will undergo “formal training” and will return to the air Wednesday after making what many viewed as sexist comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, CNN CEO Chris Licht told staff in a memo.

Mr. Lemon said on the air last Thursday that Mrs. Haley, 51, “isn’t in her prime.”

Challenged by co-host Poppy Harlow, Mr. Lemon doubled down, saying, “Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m just saying what the facts are.”

He later apologized and has not been on the air since.

Mr. Licht said in the memo that he “sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation. He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. … Don will return to ‘CNN This Morning’ on Wednesday.”

The memo was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

