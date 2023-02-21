Approximately 145,000 cans of Enfamil ProSobee powdered plant-based baby formula were recalled Sunday due to the possibility the cans were contaminated with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii.

The 12.9-ounce cans subject to the recall can be identified by having a use-by date of “1 Mar 2024” with a code of either “ZL2HZF” or “ZL2HZZ” on the bottom of the can.

The universal product barcode is “300871214415.”

The affected batches of formula were produced between August and September 2022, with the product testing negative for Cronobacter at the time. Instead, manufacturer Reckitt says the root cause is an unspecified material sourced from a third party that Reckitt says it has since stopped using.

Reckitt emphasized in its recall announcement that no other batches of the Enfamil ProSobee formula powder were affected, nor were any other Reckitt products.

The company has not yet received any reports of negative customer reaction to consuming the powder.

Cronobacter sakazakii can cause life-threatening septic infections as well as meningitis. A previous infection linked to baby formula in February 2022 caused four infections and two deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 2022 outbreak also led to the temporary shuttering of an Abbott baby formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, causing nationwide baby formula shortages for months.

The Sturgis plant only reopened for the production of Similac in late August 2022.

