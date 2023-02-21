An employee dispute at the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel in Nevada, led to shots being fired and an hourslong standoff between authorities and a sex worker Monday night.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was called at 9:37 p.m. to respond to a dispute between workers at the facility, with the reporting party hearing shots during the call.

Upon arriving and hearing further gunshots, LCSO personnel started evacuating the brothel and isolating the offending employee into a room, according to the department.

For nearly three hours, the employee, identified as Savannah Henderson, professional alias Tiara Tae, stayed inside the brothel. At 12:33 a.m. local time, Ms. Henderson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Ms. Henderson has been charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, discharging a firearm where others might be endangered and obstructing a peace officer.

Ms. Henderson’s bail was set at $86,140, according to a second statement from the LCSO.

The Moonlite BunnyRanch was made nationally famous by the HBO documentaries “Cathouse” and “Cathouse 2: Back in the Saddle,” as well as two seasons of the reality TV show “Cathouse: The Series.”

