The Heritage Foundation announced Wednesday that it has received one of the largest gifts in the conservative think tank’s 50-year history: a $25 million boost to ensure that America’s founding values remain alive and well.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation’s commitment to The Heritage Foundation and its support for our mission to take back America,” said Heritage President Kevin Roberts in a statement, calling the gift “indispensable” and a “significant vote of confidence” from the foundation.

“We are excited to call them friends and allies in the fight for our nation’s future,” Mr. Roberts said.

His organization’s long-term policy goals include countering the threat of communist China, holding Big Tech accountable, and promoting public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.

The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has its own heritage — and a multi-generational history of family philanthropy. It evolved from the Shelby Cullom Davis Foundation, established in 1962, and the Kathryn W. Davis Foundation, established in 2004.

“As The Heritage Foundation turns 50, they are leading a movement to forward our founding principles in the nation’s capital and across the country,” said Diana Davis Spencer in a statement.

“Their cutting-edge research and critical coalition-building skills are pushing back against those who weaken America and undermine civil society. We are proud to help Heritage reach new heights over the next five years, ensuring that America remains the exceptional Land of the Free,” she said.

