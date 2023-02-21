The U.K. is proposing legislation that would list the most dangerous male domestic abusers on a national registry.

Police would be instructed to treat these crimes with the same seriousness as they do terrorism, child abuse and organized crime.

The U.K. government said that it has already directed law enforcement to start developing policies to handle these offenders.

That includes creating a risk assessment tool that lets police identify and take preventative action against high-priority suspects.

“The wide-ranging measures announced today will mean the most dangerous offenders will be watched more closely and added to the violent and sex offender register,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in the release.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in the Monday announcement, “No woman or girl should ever have to feel unsafe in her home or community, and I am determined to stamp out these appalling crimes.”

Other changes to the law would ensure that someone who serves at least a year in prison for a domestic abuse offense would be jointly managed by police and prison officials.

Roughly 2.4 million adults in England and Wales experienced domestic abuse in 2021, according to a survey published by the government’s Office for National Statistics last fall. Women made up three-quarters of the victims, facing abuse in the form of violence, threats and financial control.

Only half of male victims are likely to tell someone they’re being abused, according to the male domestic violence charity Mankind Initiative compared with 80% of women who let someone know.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.