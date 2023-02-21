Prince George’s County Police gave away 150 steering wheel locks Monday in District Heights, Maryland, in an effort to protect residents who drive Hyundais and Kias from the car thefts plaguing them nationwide.

It took less than 30 minutes for officers to hand out the locks that were donated by the Korean automakers, according to WUSA, the local CBS affiliate. Similar events will be held in the county’s eight police districts where at least 500 of the anti-theft devices will be given away.

Drivers who attend the events must show proof of their residence in the county and that they drive a Hyundai or Kia before receiving the lock.

Prince George’s County has witnessed more than 800 car thefts since the beginning of the year.

“It’s really a national issue; it’s not something that’s unique to Prince George’s County,” a spokeswoman for Prince George’s County Police told WTOP. “In addition to these steering wheel locks, we’re recommending people not to leave their USB cords in sight or any items of value visible inside your car.”

Older model cars from both manufacturers can be hot-wired with only a USB cord because they were made without an immobilizer that lets only the key start the vehicle.

Social media videos that walked people through how to steal the cars helped create an epidemic of Hyundai and Kia thefts across the country.

It regressed to the point that major insurers Progressive and State Farm said they wouldn’t take on new policies for the vehicles made in certain years.

