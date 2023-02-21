Rep. David Cicilline will retire from Congress later this year to take over as CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation charity on June 1.

The Rhode Island Democrat has represented Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District since 2011. The seat is heavily Democratic and is expected to have a competitive special election to replace the congressman.

While serving in the House, Mr. Cicilline has been a staunch advocate for gun law changes and is among a handful of openly gay members of Congress.

He made expanding LGBT representation a priority in his brief bid to run for a leadership role last year in the Democratic caucus.

Mr. Cicilline will replace current RIF President Neil D. Steinberg, who will step down once his successor starts.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.