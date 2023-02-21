Biotech tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy announced Tuesday that will seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Mr. Ramaswamy filed papers Tuesday and appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to announce his candidacy.

Mr. Ramaswamy, 37, is the author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and promised Mr. Carlson an anti-Woke, America-First message in his campaign.

“We’re in the middle of a national identity crisis,” he said in a 3-minute video announcing his candidacy. “Faith, patriotism and hard work have disappeared, only to be replaced by new secular religions like Covidism, climatism and gender ideology.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr. Ramaswamy has met Republican power brokers recently and has scheduled stops for the rest of the week in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two voting states.

He filed a “statement of organization” and a “statement of candidacy” with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday.

