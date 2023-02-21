Women involved in some high-profile sexual harassment cases are reacting with guffaws and derision over CNN saying that host Don Lemon will undergo “formal training” for making sexist comments on air.

Independent journalist and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly tweeted of Mr. Lemon’s apparent punishment by CNN, “What a joke. ‘Formal training’ on what? How to be a decent human being? Good luck.”

Lindsey Boylan, whose accusations of sexual harassment against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped to oust the Democrat from office, also expressed skepticism that Mr. Lemon will change his ways.

“Don Lemon has agreed to participate in formal training so he can hide his misogynistic views better,” Ms. Boylan wrote on Twitter.

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, who along with Ms. Kelly had accused the late network chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, tweeted that the Lemon case is a “perfect example of what’s wrong w/ our culture.”

“Men make misogynistic comments & are offered ‘formal training’ & survive,” Ms. Carlson said. “Women who simply have the courage to come forward to report misogyny, harassment etc — get the shaft and never work again.”

Ms. Carlson reportedly received $20 million from Fox News to settle her lawsuit.

CNN said Mr. Lemon will return to the air on Wednesday and receive training after saying on the air last week that 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley is “past her prime.” He later apologized.

Ms. Kelly also offered some tips for Mr. Lemon on how not to be a misogynist. The advice includes:

—“Women are not damaged goods when they hit 40.”

— “Rape victims don’t need your lecture on how to respond to their rape.”

— “Screaming at your female co-anchor [because] she interrupted you to the point where she runs away is considered rude & unprofessional.”

— “Postponing an ad break to mansplain to said co-anchor in front of the audience how to properly conduct an interview is an act of douchebaggery.”

— “Defending sexism w/ ‘some of my best friends are’ (in the group I attacked) [would] not excuse racism & it doesn’t excuse sexism.”

— “‘I’m going to continue to be me’ is not an acceptable plan when ‘me’ loathes women.”

— “When under fire for misogyny, try to at least look/act sorry.”

And comedian Samantha Bee had a succinct reaction to the news that Mr. Lemon will undergo training:

“I’ll teach it,” she tweeted.

