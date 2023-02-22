Embattled CNN host Don Lemon was back on the air Wednesday after a three-day hiatus, but he made no mention on the show about the furor he caused with his sexist remarks about presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Mr. Lemon joined co-host Poppy Harlow on the set of “CNN This Morning” for the first time since last Thursday, when he said the 51-year-old Mrs. Haley was “past her prime.” Ms. Harlow didn’t refer to the incident either on Wednesday.

He issued another apology on Twitter Wednesday, moments before appearing on the show.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today,” Mr. Lemon wrote. “To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said Mr. Lemon has agreed to undergo “formal training.”

Critics have slammed the network for allowing him back on the air. Journalist Megyn Kelly called Mr. Lemon’s training “a farce and a lie.”

