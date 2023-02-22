The House Oversight and Accountability Committee has requested Serbian politician and former U.N. General Assembly President Vuk Jeremic hand over documents and testify for the panel’s investigation of the Biden family’s foreign money-making schemes.

Committee Chairman James Comer, Kentucky Republican, said Mr. Jeremic has information about the Biden family’s connection to former officials from the Chinese Communist Party-linked energy firm CEFC.

In a letter to Mr. Jeremic, Mr. Comer referenced 2018 testimony in which the Serbian powerbroker said he maintained business relationships with CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming and former Hong Kong politician Patrick Ho, who was convicted on bribery charges.

Mr. Jeremic testified that he acted as a consultant for the firm and would introduce CEFC employees to business and political heavyweights in various countries.

Mr. Comer said Mr. Jeremic attempted to introduce Mr. Ye to Hunter Biden in 2015.

“Although it does not appear the meeting took place on that date, Hunter Biden would later develop a lucrative business relationship with Chairman Ye and CEFC,” Mr. Comer wrote in the letter Tuesday. “By 2017, Hunter Biden forged a partnership with Chairman Ye and planned to share office space with him and then former Vice President Biden at the House of Sweden in Washington, D.C.”

Mr. Comer said that based on that testimony, he believes Mr. Jeremic possesses communications between CEFC employees regarding Hunter Biden that is of interest to the committee.

Specifically, Mr. Comer referenced a 2015 email that Mr. Jeremic referenced during the 2018 trial discussing a dinner with Mr. Ye and another unknown individual whose name was redacted by the Department of Justice because it “could introduce a political dimension to this case that the DOJ didn’t think was “worth dealing with.”

The following day, Mr. Jeremic emailed Hunter Biden’s business associate Eric Schwerin requesting that Mr. Biden attend a dinner with Mr. Ye in Washington.

The committee requested that Mr. Jeremic hand over all communications with Hunter Biden and President Biden’s brother, James Biden, and several business associates dating back to 2014. The committee wants the documents by March 7 and for Mr. Jeremic to appear for a transcribed interview by March 14.

Hunter Biden’s lucrative deals have raised eyebrows for years. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company, pursued deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked energy tycoons and allegedly pocketed more than $3 million from a Russian businesswoman who is the widow of a former mayor of Moscow.

Mr. Comer in November laid out evidence that “raises troubling questions” about whether the president has been “compromised by foreign governments” in connection with his son’s ventures.

Citing evidence obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and through whistleblowers, Mr. Comer said his committee uncovered a “decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks and political cover-ups” committed by the Biden family with the direct knowledge and involvement of the president.

Republicans on the oversight committee claimed in a 31-page report that the president was directly involved in his family’s business deals, including those involving foreign interests, despite claiming he did not know the details.

The White House has consistently brushed off Republicans’ efforts. It called the lawmakers’ claims “politically motivated attacks chock-full of long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

