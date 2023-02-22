Rep. Adam Schiff said the Department of Justice “must act” after a grand jury in Georgia found evidence of criminal activity in former President Donald Trump’s actions to undo the results of the 2020 election.

Mr. Schiff, a California Democrat who is running for Senate, pointed to signs of agreement between the grand jurors and the House select committee on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, on which he served.

“The Grand Jury in Fulton County found sufficient evidence to recommend potential charges against individuals for their efforts to overturn the election. So did the Jan. 6 committee,” Mr. Schiff tweeted. “The Justice Department likely has access to an even greater body of evidence. It must act.”

He nudged federal prosecutors as the foreperson for Fulton County grand jury, Emily Kohrs, conducted a publicity tour with major news networks. She strongly hinted that grand jurors wanted to indict Mr. Trump.

“Can you imagine doing this for eight months and not coming out with a whole list [of indictments]?” Ms. Kohrs told CNN. “It’s not a short list. It’s not.”

“There may be some names on that list that you wouldn’t expect,” she said. “But the big name that everyone keeps asking me about — I don’t think you will be shocked.”

Also, segments of a grand jury report showed that jurors felt perjury charges were warranted against some persons.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have to decide whether to accept the grand jury’s recommendations and charge Mr. Trump or others — a decision that will collide with the 2024 presidential contest.

Mr. Trump is a declared candidate for the GOP nomination.

Meanwhile, at the Justice Department, special counsel Jack Smith is leading an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack and other efforts related to the 2020 election. He issued several subpoenas — including one to former Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr. Smith is also probing Mr. Trump’s handling of classified documents that were seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.