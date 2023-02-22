Sen. Jon Tester of Montana announced Wednesday he is running for reelection in what is expected to be one of the most watched races of the 2024 election cycle.

“It’s official,” Mr. Tester said on social media. “I’m running for reelection.

“Montanans need a fighter that will hold our government accountable and demand Washington stand up for veterans and lower costs for families,” he said. “I will always fight to defend our Montana values.”

Mr. Tester will have a major political target on this back.

Republicans see him as one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection.

