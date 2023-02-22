Officials from the Justice, State and Homeland Security departments participated in a ceremony at the Yemeni Embassy Tuesday, returning 77 confiscated antiquities to the western Asian country in at least two years.

Among the artifacts are 64 carved stone heads dating to the second half of the first millennium B.C., seized from Mousa Khouli, who pleaded guilty to their smuggling in April 2012, according to the Justice Department.

Also included are 11 folios of an early Quran dating back to the late eighth century, an inscribed bronze bowl and a monument dating to the first century B.C. These items were intercepted by Customs and Border Protection while they were being smuggled into the U.S., according to the Smithsonian, which also participated in the ceremony.

“It is through the diligent and dedicated work of our partners and friends in the U.S. government that 77 precious Yemeni artifacts have been recovered and returned to the people of Yemen. And for that we thank you,” Mohammed Al-Hadhrami, Yemen’s ambassador to the U.S., said at the ceremony.

Due to unrest in Yemen between the government and Iranian-backed Houthi forces, Yemeni officials have made a deal with the Smithsonian to keep the 77 artifacts in custody of the National Museum of Asian Art for two years.

The Smithsonian will be able to display and study the objects, and the Yemeni government has the option to renew the arrangement.

