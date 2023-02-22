ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made a personal pitch to state legislators Wednesday to approve his plan to pay recent high school graduates for a year of service work, a new multi-million-dollar initiative that is encountering little opposition at the statehouse.

The newly elected Democratic governor said under the optional service year program, employers will be required to pay participants $15 per hour for at least 30 hours per week of work, including at nonprofits, faith-based organizations and unions.

The governor brought with him high-profile allies to testify in support of the proposal: retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal — a colleague from Mr. Moore’s time in the military — and AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith.

Mr. McChrystal said the program would, much like the military, “mold” good citizens. And he predicted it would serve as a model for other states.

“Maryland is on the verge of doing something really special,” Mr. McChrystal told the state Senate Education, Energy and the Environment Committee. “I’m excited to see what Maryland is going to get other states to do.”

Mr. Smith said of the proposal, “All eyes are on Maryland.”

Recent high school graduates who complete the service-year program would be eligible for a taxpayer-funded $3,000 bonus, or what Mr. Moore called an “earned buffer.” The governor has budgeted $18 million for the program in the upcoming fiscal year, including the creation of a Cabinet-level department that is awaiting a nominee to lead it.

The proposal envisions starting with 200 participants in its first year and growing to 2,000 by the fourth year.

Mr. Moore said the program will serve as a “financial bridge” for young people in choosing their career paths. He also said it will help to bring state residents together in a highly partisan era.

“We know in this time of political divisiveness and this time of political vitriol, that being able to bring people together to serve under a common umbrella, being able to bring people together to serve under a common banner, that is the type of connection and that is the type of ‘stickiness’ that we know is going to help move our state forward,” he said.

The proposal appears headed for swift approval, with Democrats holding large majorities in the state Senate and the House of Delegates. Some Republican legislators also have voiced support for the plan.

“I like this,” said Del. Richard Metzgar, a Republican from Baltimore County. “The service part of it will go on for years, and the mentorship will help for years to come. This is called working together.”

But some legislators did raise questions on Wednesday. State Sen. Jason Gallion, a Republican representing Cecil and Harford counties, said he was concerned about Mr. Moore creating a new Cabinet agency via executive order. He asked why the governor didn’t seek the legislature’s approval.

“It falls within the legal boundaries that the governor has … to be able to create this type of platform,” Mr. Moore replied. “The build-out was actually done in partnership with many members of the legislature. It was the most effective way to stand it up quickly.”

Sen. Ronald Watson, Democrat from Prince George’s County, expressed concern that the new agency will face growing pains and that participants could fall through the cracks after completing the program.

“I see this new entity being overwhelmed with folks who want to participate,” Mr. Watson said. “What happens when they leave?”

Advisers to the governor said they will bring in employers and “umbrella agencies” who are best able to provide continuing mentorship and job opportunities after a participant’s year of service ends.

A series of witnesses representing nonprofits and other organizations testified in support of the proposal this week. Several of them urged legislators to modify the bill to include people with disabilities and to expand eligibility to people who have been out of high school for more than two years.

During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on the proposal, Chairman Ben Barnes, a Democrat representing Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, noted that there was nary a voice of dissent for the plan.

“We don’t have any opposition to this bill,” Mr. Barnes said.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.