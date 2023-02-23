An international businessman was extradited to the U.S. from Peru Tuesday so he can be charged with money laundering and drug distribution.

Starting in at least 2016, Jianxing Chen is accused of leading a network of couriers who funneled the proceeds of drug sales across the U.S. to locations in New York City, where it was laundered.

The money, or in some cases equivalent value to the cash, was then sent to cartels in Latin America.

As part of the wider conspiracy, Mr. Chen also helped fellow conspirator Xizhi Li operate a Guatemala City casino, according to court documents.

At least $30 million was laundered through the scheme, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Chen’s five co-conspirators have already been sentenced for their part in the scheme. Mr. Chen, who claims Belizean citizenship, was arrested in Lima, Peru, on June 14, 2021.

If Mr. Chen is convicted of the drug distribution charges, he will have a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His co-conspirators have been convicted on only money laundering, with sentences ranging from 18 months for Eric Yong Woo and 15 years for Li.

