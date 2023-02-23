About 2 million Cosori Air Fryers sold across America are being recalled as burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

Importer Atekcity Corp. of Anaheim, California, also voluntarily recalled about 250,000 units sold in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

The blazes in the fryers are caused by a faulty wire connection. Atekcity received 205 reports of burning, smoking and melting, with 10 reports of minor burn injuries and 23 reports of property damage.

The recalled units come in black, gray, red, white or blue in the 3.7- and 5.8-quart sizes.

The recalled air fryers were sold from June 2018 to last December.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.