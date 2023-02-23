A bill introduced in the Florida Legislature would make it illegal for man’s best friend to stick its head out car windows.

Florida state Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat, proposed the change in a larger animal welfare bill that also seeks to ban the declawing of cats, create a registry of animal abusers and limit cosmetic testing on animals, according to media reports.

In the bill’s language, drivers would no longer be allowed to let their dog “extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway.”

Offenders would be given a traffic ticket if pulled over by police.

Dogs also couldn’t be held in the lap of their owner while driving, according to the bill. The only ways a dog could be transported in a car include an appropriate crate, a harness or pet seat belt or under the control of someone other than the driver.

Another provision in the bill would ban state residents from leaving their animals tethered to something such as a tree, fence or post without supervision.

If the bill passes both chambers of the Florida Legislature and is signed by the governor, it would take effect Oct. 1, reported Reason.com.

