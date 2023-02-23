The Biden administration released stricter guidelines for transferring or selling arms to foreign countries, making officials consider that country’s human rights record before approving a sale.

The White House unveiled a new Conventional Arms Transfer policy that requires the U.S. to deny a sale if “it is more likely than not” the arms will be used for genocide, crimes against humanity, attacks on civilians or other human rights abuses.

The rule would cover government-to-government weapons transfers and licensed commercial sales of military equipment made in the U.S.

Under the old standard, the U.S. had to have evidence the weapons would be used to harm citizens. It also abandons the decades-old rule that the U.S. could not consider a country’s track record against it when considering arms sales.

“As the United States faces complex international challenges, this policy will facilitate the United States’ ability to work with its allies and partners to secure and promote the United States’ interests, including protecting human rights, bolstering international security and stability, “ the White House memo reads.

The U.S. supplies about 40% of the world’s arms exports, some of which come from defense contractors.

Human rights activists complained U.S. arms shipments resulted in massive civilian deaths in Yemen. From 2015 to 2021, the U.S. shipped $54.6 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are both involved in the Yemen war.

In response to the civilian deaths, the Biden administration stopped selling offensive missiles and bombs to Saudi Arabia.

