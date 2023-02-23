President Biden on Thursday commended presidential candidates in Nigeria for signing a peace accord to accept the results of the West African nation’s hotly contested election on Saturday.

The statement signed by more than a dozen candidates, including four front-runners, says they will back the findings of the Independent National Electoral Commission and support a peaceful transition of power.

“Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly,” Mr. Biden said. “While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.”

Mr. Biden encouraged voters of all backgrounds and ages to vote in Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa.

Candidates signed the peace agreement “to place national interest above personal and partisan concerns” amid concerns about unrest following the tally.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after eight years in office. The race to replace him is coming down to former Lagos Gov. Bola Tinubu, 70, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, or APC; Atiku Abubakar, 76, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Peter Obi, 61, who recently joined the Labour Party and is seen as a viable alternative for younger voters who want new leadership.

A fourth contender, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), is in the mix and drawing some support.

“I appreciate President Buhari’s firm commitment that the will of the people will be respected,” Mr. Biden said. “And in the coming days, I encourage voters to remain peaceful and patient as their ballots are tallied, and urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge.”

