President Biden will have at least one Democratic challenger should he seek a second term in 2024.

Marianne Williamson, a self-help author who also ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nod, said in an interview Thursday that she will run.

“I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time,” Ms. Williamson told the Medill News Service in an interview.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.