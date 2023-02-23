New data analysis has revealed that Netflix dropped its prices in over 100 countries around the world, mostly developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

According to new data from Ampere Analysis, over the past week the countries that received price drops included Bulgaria and Croatia in Europe, major Middle East markets like Egypt and Iran, smaller Latin American countries such as Belize and the Dominican Republic, Asian island nations like the Philippines and Timor-Leste, and a score of African countries from Lesotho to Senegal.

The amount that subscription prices were lowered varies from country to country, but data shows that, for the basic tier subscription, most countries’ discounts ranged by 20-40%.

Netflix Malaysia announced the price drop on Twitter earlier this week.

Kali ni, dropping down is good news ￼ Starting today, our Basic Plan in Malaysia is now RM28 per month for both new and existing members. pic.twitter.com/lcqMpHDJW1 — Netflix Malaysia (@NetflixMY) February 21, 2023

The price drop is expected to impact nearly 10 million people, around 4% of Netflix subscribers.

The change comes amid rising prices throughout the streaming industry. Apple+, Disney+ and Hulu are just some of the biggest subscription services that have increased their prices over the last few months.

Netflix is currently caught in a controversy over its change in password sharing policy, which it rolled out in Canada, Portugal, New Zealand and Spain, with plans to expand it to other markets in the coming months.

The change in policy, which would limit the number of devices that could be attached to one account, sparked an almost immediate backlash from customers. Market experts theorize that the price drops could be a way to redeem the reputation of the company and possibly soften the blow of the incoming unpopular policy.

• Vaughn Cockayne can be reached at vcockayne@washingtontimes.com.