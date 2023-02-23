The crew of the Northfolk Southern train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, tried to stop the train when they heard an alarm warning that wheel bearings hit “critical” temperatures, according to a preliminary federal report.

The National Transportation Safety Board report said the heat of the wheel bearings on the train cars set off an alarm, prompting the crew to try to stop the train moments before it derailed.

“The wayside defect detector, or hot bearing detector (HBD), transmitted a critical audible alarm message instructing the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle,” the report said. “After the train stopped, the crew observed fire and smoke and notified the Cleveland East dispatcher of a possible derailment.”

The initial report was released as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the crash site in the small town along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. He has faced criticism for failing to be engaged in the aftermath of the accident and a toxic chemical fire and spill.

Former President Donald Trump visited the community on Wednesday and criticized the Biden administration for a delayed response.

The NTSB has no power to regulate. It will instead release an analysis of the findings, and eventually a final report.

The report said the temperature of the wheel bearing on the suspect train car climbed as it moved past three hot bearing detector checkpoints along the tracks — increasing from “38°F above ambient temperature” to “103°F above ambient” temperature and “253°F above ambient” temperature.

The report said anything above 200°F is considered critical. The findings come 20 days after the Feb. 3 train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals into the community.

Residents are demanding accountability from Norfolk Southern.

They have made it clear they do not trust the company to be candid with the community about the damage that has been done and made it clear they are skeptical that the federal government has their back.

