JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the verge of a 2024 presidential campaign, announced Thursday the state’s most ambitious proposal yet to combat illegal immigration.

The legislation, which Mr. DeSantis said would counteract “Biden’s border crisis,” would expand E-Verify to private sector businesses, strengthen detention requirements for illegal immigrants in Florida and invalidate out-of-state licenses issued to those living here illegally, among other changes.

The proposal, if passed by the state legislature, would boost Mr. DeSantis’s credentials on the pivotal issue of border security ahead of a potential 2024 presidential campaign, strengthening his position against not only President Biden, but his top primary opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Mr. DeSantis, appearing next to a “Biden’s Border Crisis” sign as he addressed an audience in Jacksonville, said his proposal should serve as a template for other states to mimic. He said the plan “is really going to force the federal government to get with the program and to finally secure and defend the borders of the United States of America.”

The state already requires E-Verify for public employees, but the plan by Mr. DeSantis would expand it to private companies, including the agriculture and hospitality industries that rely on immigrant hires. Those who violate E-Verify requirements twice in two years could lose their business licenses.

The proposal would enhance penalties for human smuggling, which has proliferated under the Biden administration and is responsible for moving thousands of illegal immigrants into the U.S. along the southern border.

The proposal would prohibit local governments in the Sunshine State from providing ID cards to those living here illegally, and those registering to vote would have to pledge that they are U.S. citizens and legal residents of Florida.

Mr. DeSantis introduced his proposal two days after Mr. Biden announced new asylum restrictions aimed at slowing the influx of illegal immigrants pouring across the southern border.

The governor’s plan must win the approval of the GOP-led Florida legislature, which meets in March.

• Dave Boyer can be reached at dboyer@washingtontimes.com.