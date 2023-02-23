A Russian man accused of making hacking software to steal passwords was extradited from Georgia to the U.S. where he faces up to 47 years in prison, reported the Justice Department.

Dariy Pankov, aka dpxaker, was charged with conspiracy and computer fraud after allegedly creating a malicious software program, NLBrute, that compromised computers and siphoned off passwords, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

Mr. Pankov listed the login credentials of 35,000 compromised computers for sale online and collected more than $350,000.

“Pankov used NLBrute to obtain the login credentials of tens of thousands of computers located all over the world,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. “He marketed, sold and had others sell on his behalf NLBrute to other cybercriminals for a fee.”

Two Florida law firms fell victim to his efforts, according to an indictment. He attempted to sell credentials for one unnamed law firm for $50 in January 2018 and sought to sell access to a second unnamed firm for $19.25 in June 2018.

The Georgian government arrested Mr. Pankov last October and extradited him to America, where he appeared in a Tampa, Florida, courtroom this week.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Mr. Pankov jailed while he awaits trial.

