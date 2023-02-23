Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says he will resist any attempt to get Sen. John Fetterman to resign over his health challenges, betting the fellow Democrat will make a full recovery after treatment for depression.

The governor said Mr. Fetterman will get the help he needs after suffering a stroke during last year’s campaign and “do a great job for the people of Pennsylvania as their senator for a long time.”

Mr. Fetterman recently felt lightheaded, requiring a short hospital stay. Then he checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week for depression. His absence raised questions about his political future and the trajectory of the 51-49 Democratic majority in the Senate.

Mr. Shapiro said he hasn’t received any Democratic pressure to ask Mr. Fetterman to resign so he could appoint a replacement ahead of a special election.

“And if I did, I would dismiss it immediately,” Mr. Shapiro told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

It is unclear how long Mr. Fetterman will be away from Capitol Hill, but his absence is likely to last weeks.

Republicans have accused the senator of downplaying the extent of his health problems during last year’s tight race against Mehmet Oz, a Republican and celebrity TV doctor.

However, doctors and Democratic allies have praised him for battling health problems that many Americans face.

Mr. Shapiro said he expects Mr. Fetterman to “come back stronger than ever.”

