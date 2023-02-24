A driver in a stolen 2018 Maserati Quattroporte was killed early Friday morning after driving the wrong way on the Capital Beltway and crashing into a concrete barrier.

The black Maserati was speeding and heading the wrong way in the northbound I-495 express lanes when, at around 4:30 a.m., it crashed into a concrete barrier head-on near the exit for Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police. The luxury vehicle burst into flames upon impact.

The state police say they are working to identify the driver of the vehicle, which was reported stolen in Prince George’s County, Maryland, before the crash.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas is performing an autopsy on the driver and also trying to identify the person.

The stolen car features both high maximum speeds and a high price tag. Depending on the model, a sixth-generation Maserati Quattroporte can reach a top speed of 203 miles per hour. Kelley Blue Book lists the 2018 Quattroporte at a starting price of $106,660.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.