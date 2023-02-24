Customs and Border Protection agents in Southern California arrested a mother and daughter suspected of smuggling methamphetamine, the agency announced Thursday.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, customs officers halted two vehicles near the Dillon Road exit on Interstate 10. Both cars, a 2013 sedan and 2017 sedan of unspecified make and model, were suspected by Border Patrol agents of being involved in smuggling in conjunction with each other.

K-9 detection teams assisted in both stops. When the dogs alerted officers to one of the vehicles, they found five duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle, each containing smaller packages wrapped in cellophane containing meth.

Border patrol agents found 692.3 pounds of meth in the duffel bags, worth $830,874 on the street.

The other vehicle was not found to contain drugs, but the officers were right that the two cars were working together; they were driven by a 46-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter, neither named openly by law enforcement.

The pair were arrested and handed over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the narcotics. The vehicles were taken by Customs and Border Protection.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.