Poland delivered four Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks to Ukraine, a symbolic yet important gesture that marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

A country with its own history of being occupied by dictatorships like Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, Poland is the first of Kyiv’s allies to provide it with tanks.

On Friday, officials in Warsaw confirmed the delivery of the first batch of armored combat vehicles bound for Ukraine. The shipment coincided with a visit to Kyiv by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The country also announced that 14 additional German-made tanks provided by Poland will soon arrive in Ukraine.

Warsaw also will send 60 refurbished Soviet-era PT-91 tanks “in the coming days,” according to Bloomberg.

“Poland and Europe stand by your side. We will definitely not leave you,” Mr. Morawiecki said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “We will support Ukraine until complete victory over Russia.”

Several countries, including the U.S., Great Britain and Germany, have promised to send tanks to Ukraine. President Joe Biden said America will send 31 of its M1 series Abrams tanks. The delivery will enhance “Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives,” he said last month.

“The Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world,” Mr. Biden said. “They’re also extremely complex to operate and maintain, so we’re also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks on the battlefield.”

