The Biden administration on Friday announced a series of new sanctions against Russia on the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. and its Group of Seven allies will impose sanctions on 200 Russian individuals and entities, including a dozen financial institutions and Russia’s defense, technology and mining sectors. Some of the people punished live outside Russia in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

In addition, the Commerce Department will take export control actions against 90 companies, including some in China, for helping Russia evade sanctions. The move will restrict the export of U.S. materials and technologies to Russia and third-party countries trading with Russia from purchasing materials like semiconductors.

The administration will take new steps to block materials from Iranian drones from being used by the Russian military.

President Biden also signed a proclamation to raise tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products, with a focus on aluminum.

“These sanctions, export controls and tariffs are part of our ongoing efforts to impose strong additional economic costs on Russia. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to use all economic tools available to us to disrupt Russia’s ability to wage its war and degrade its economy over time,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

It is unclear how much impact the latest measures will have on limiting Russia’s ability to fight Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have issued a slew of sanctions against Russia over the past year, but the war shows no signs of slowing down.

The White House has already imposed more than 2,000 sanctions and 300 export restrictions against Russia. It also imposed visa restrictions on members of the Russian military and provided millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

The latest round of sanctions comes just hours before Mr. Biden is scheduled to meet virtually with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Group of Seven leaders to coordinate efforts to aid the war-ravaged country. It will be the first meeting since Mr. Putin announced this week he’s suspending Moscow’s participation in New START, the last remaining nuclear treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

