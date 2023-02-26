White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that there is still no “definitive answer” from the intelligence community to how COVID-19 originated, despite reporting that the Department of Energy has concluded the pandemic most likely came from a laboratory leak rather than emerging naturally.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the agency issued its conclusion in a recent classified intelligence report to the White House and certain members of Congress, potentially putting to bed unanswered questions about how the virus started.

“If we gain any further insight or information, we will share it with Congress, and we will share it with the American people,” Mr. Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “But right now, there is not a definitive answer that has emerged from the intelligence community on this question.”

Mr. Sullivan would only confirm that the Department of Energy, at the direction of President Biden, was brought into the assessment because the national labs are part of the agency.

“There are a variety of views in the intelligence community. Some elements of the intelligence community and bridge conclusions on one side, some on the other,” he said. “A number of them have said they just don’t have enough information to be sure.”

