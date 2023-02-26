Sen. Dan Sullivan said the Biden administration has “slow-rolled” critical military support to Ukraine and slammed the White House for saying Ukrainians are not ready to receive F-16 fighter jets in their war against Russia.

“That has been a pattern with this administration from the beginning, where they have slow-rolled critical military weapons systems,” the Alaska Republican said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That is a real blunder.”

The critique comes as others within Mr. Sullivan’s party have increasingly questioned to what end the U.S. will support Ukraine after doling out more than $110 billion since Moscow’s unprovoked war was launched roughly one year ago.

But despite the ding against the administration and some Republicans advocating against further aid, Mr. Sullivan doubled down on the argument that it’s in America’s best long-term interest to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin is swiftly defeated.

“Now that we are in this battle, it’s strongly in our interest to continue to support the Ukrainians to restore their territorial integrity and their sovereignty without committing U.S. forces,” he said. “We need to get them what they need now … They’ve proven their ability to fight bravely, and I think we need to do a much better job.”

Mr. Sullivan added that as the war continues, the administration needs “more clarity” on whether U.S. support includes Ukraine retaking Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

