Photos of one of the female University of Idaho students who were slain last fall were found on murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s phone, according to a report.

People magazine reported last week, citing “a source familiar with the investigation,” that the photos were found after Mr. Kohberger’s arrest in December, but it wasn’t clear whether he took the photos personally or downloaded them from the woman’s social media accounts.

“He had more than one picture of her,” the source told People. “It was clear that he was paying attention to her.”

The source also didn’t specify whether the photos were of Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, or Madison Mogen, 21, who were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home on Nov. 13.

Male roommate Ethan Chapin, 20, was also found dead in the home that same day.

Female students at the University of Idaho have previously said Mr. Kohberger had made them uncomfortable by staring at them on campus.

He also had been investigated for his conduct around female students while working as a teaching assistant at Washington State University, including one complaint of following a woman to her car.

Faculty at the school’s criminology department found that Mr. Kohberger wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing in that case, but he was ultimately fired from his TA job for lack of professionalism.

Mr. Kohberger, a criminology doctoral student at WSU, was arrested at his parents home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30.

He was extradited to Idaho days later and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

A combination of cell phone records, surveillance footage of his car and DNA found on a knife sheath led police to suspect Mr. Kohberger, according to a probable cause affidavit released at a January court hearing. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Mr. Kohberger’s next court appearance won’t be until June. He is currently being held at the Latah County jail.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.