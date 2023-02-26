Newspapers throughout the country have pulled the comic strip “Dilbert” from their pages after creator Scott Adams called Black Americans a “hate group” in a video last week.

The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and every newspaper under the Gannett umbrella, including USA Today, made the announcement in the days after Mr. Adams’ Wednesday rant on his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

“We are not a home for those who espouse racism,” Chris Quinn, editor of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer, wrote Friday. “Adams’ reprehensible statements come during Black History Month, when The Plain Dealer has been publishing stories about the work being performed by so many to overcome the damage done by racist decisions and policy.”

At @Gannett, we lead with inclusion and strive to maintain a respectful and equitable environment for the diverse communities we serve nationwide. #TeamGannett pic.twitter.com/GvHR1w9ae3 — USA TODAY NETWORK PR (@USATODAY_PR) February 24, 2023

The cartoonist was reacting to a survey by Rasmussen Reports that asked respondents to answer whether they agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be White.”

The poll found that 53% of Black respondents agreed, while 26% said they disagreed and 21% said they were “not sure.”

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with White people — according to this poll, not according to me — that’s a hate group, and I don’t want to have anything to do with them” Mr. Adams said during his show.

“The best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f—- away. Wherever you have to go, just get away,” he added.

The phrase “it’s OK to be White” has been flagged as a hate slogan by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL said the phrase originally emerged in 2017 as a way of trolling liberals’ sensitivity on race issues, but it has since been promoted by White supremacists.

“Dilbert,” a workplace satire, appeared in 2,000 newspapers in 65 countries and 25 languages, according to Andrews McMeel Syndication.

The Daily Beast reported that the comic was dropped by 77 newspapers last year, including the San Francisco Chronicle, after it mocked diversity initiatives at offices by introducing its first Black character.

“Most of my income will be gone by next week,” Mr. Adams said while reacting to the news on his Saturday broadcast. “My reputation for the rest of my life is destroyed. You can’t come back from this, am I right?”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.