Actor Woody Harrelson used his opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” to jab the government, the media and the medical industry over how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Toward the end of Mr. Harrelson’s monologue, he mentioned the “craziest script” he read recently that pitched a movie about drug cartels forcing people to take their substances in order to earn their freedom.

“So the script goes like this,” Mr. Harrelson said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

“I threw the script away,” he said afterward. “I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

The actor has spoken out against COVID protocols before, namely the obsession with mask-wearing that Mr. Harrelson called “absurd” in a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair.

“Everybody’s got people walking around yelling ‘Red zone! Masks! Put your masks on!’ Mask and goggles, even a face shield,” Mr. Harrelson said about working on movie sets during the pandemic.

“And I think it’s not very conducive to good work. As one who doesn’t believe in the germ theory, I find it rather absurd.”

