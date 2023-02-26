Sen. Tim Scott blasted Democrats on Sunday by accusing them of sowing division in politics ahead of his expected run for president.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” the South Carolina Republican continued to dodge questions about when he plans to officially join the race. But he used the opportunity to sharpen assertions that Democrats are “working on a blueprint on how to ruin America.”

“The left is trying to sell a drug of victimhood and the narcotic of despair,” Mr. Scott said. “Why is it negative to point out the fact that under [President] Joe Biden’s leadership, we’ve had the highest inflation in 40 years?”

Mr. Scott, who visited the early caucus state of Iowa last week, is expected to join former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Mrs. Haley is also a former South Carolina governor, teeing up a home-state showdown with Mr. Scott.

Republican candidates have struggled to explain how they differ from Mr. Trump, who has been praised by most current or potential contenders.

Mr. Scott went on to boast of his involvement in crafting a tax cuts package passed under Mr. Trump when asked how his policy positions differ from those of the ex-president.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.