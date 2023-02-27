The House Oversight and Accountability Committee chairman is accusing the Treasury Department of obstructing the panel’s probe into the Biden family by stonewalling repeated requests related to presidential son Hunter Biden.

Rep. James Comer, Kentucky Republican, is claiming that officials have refused to hand over a tranche of reports flagging Mr. Biden’s potentially nefarious transactions and accused them of operating in bad faith.

“The American people deserve transparency,” Mr. Comer wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Treasury’s failure to produce requested information related to the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes is unacceptable.”

In a letter Friday to Isabella More, deputy assistant Treasury secretary for oversight, Mr. Comer said that months of back-and-forth have raised suspicions and he demanded that she explain herself in person to the panel.

“During the Committee’s dialogue with Treasury, you have made several excuses for Treasury’s delay regarding this production,” Mr. Comer wrote in his letter concerning requests for close to 150 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) related to Mr. Biden.

“Given the amount of time that has passed since our initial request and Treasury’s inability to provide a projected timeframe when the SARs will be produced, the Committee believes Treasury may be delaying its production to hinder our investigation and operating in bad faith,” he wrote.

The letter requests that Ms. More appear before the committee on March 10 for a hearing to “examine the various justifications you have provided to the committee regarding Treasury’s failure to produce documents requested of it.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Comer’s requests for the SARs, some of which have been provided to other committees, date back to the spring of last year, before Republicans took control of the House.

In May, Mr. Comer wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen requesting information on the suspected financial transactions related to Mr. Biden that had been flagged by U.S. banks as potentially suspicious.

SARs provide banks with a reporting mechanism to flag transactions for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

In the May letter, Mr. Comer cited media reports claiming that “more than 150 of Hunter Biden and the Biden network’s international business transactions have generated suspicious activity reports by U.S. banks for further review by the Treasury Department to determine if there is illegal activity or a threat to national security.”

In response to his initial demands, he said the officials refused to hand over the reports unless the committee’s Democratic leaders signed off on the request.

In January, after Republicans took control of the House, Mr. Comer doubled down on his demands to Ms. Yellen.

“The committee is investigating President Biden’s knowledge of and role in these schemes to assess whether he has compromised our national security at the expense of the American people,” Mr. Comer wrote on Jan. 11. “Accordingly, we make this renewed request for certain records and information in Treasury’s custody.”

In response, department officials said it would “identify potentially responsive documents” and “make determinations concerning how to accommodate legitimate legislative needs while also protecting Executive Branch interests, including law enforcement needs.”

“While the Department will work as expeditiously as possible, this process will necessarily take time to complete,” Treasury’s assistant secretary for legislative affairs Jonathan C. Davidson wrote to Mr. Comer on Jan. 25.

According to Mr. Comer, nothing has happened since and now he wants to know why.

Hunter Biden’s far-flung business deals have raised eyebrows for years about potential influence peddling and possible crimes.

He served on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company despite having no experience in the energy field, pursued deals with Chinese Communist Party-linked energy tycoons, and reportedly pocketed more than $3 million from a Russian businesswoman who is the widow of a former mayor of Moscow.

Mr. Comer laid out the evidence in November that he said “raises troubling questions” about whether the president has been “compromised by foreign governments” in connection with his son’s ventures.

Citing evidence obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop and through whistleblowers, Mr. Comer said his committee had uncovered a “decade-long pattern of influence peddling, national security risks and political cover-ups” committed by the Biden family with the knowledge and involvement of the current president.

Republicans on the oversight committee said in a 31-page report that the president was directly involved in his family’s business deals, including those involving foreign interests, despite claiming he did not know the details.

The White House has consistently brushed off Republicans’ pledge to expand their inquiry.

It called the lawmakers’ claims “politically motivated attacks chock-full of long-debunked conspiracy theories.”

In addition to requesting information from the Treasury Department as part of its probe, the Republican-led committee has also demanded that the president’s son hand over a sprawling list of documents related to his overseas moneymaking schemes dating back more than a decade.

The chairman sent similar demands for documents and communications to the president’s brother, James Biden, and Hunter Biden’s business partner, Eric Schwerin.

All three missed their Feb. 22 deadline to hand over the requested material

Hunter Biden’s lawyer Abbe Lowell said in response that the committee “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose” in seeking the documents from his client.

A spokesperson for the committee told several news outlets last week that the panel was in communication with Hunter Biden’s and James Biden’s attorneys regarding the request.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.