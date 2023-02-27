An employee in D.C.’s juvenile justice system has been accused of sexually abusing an underage girl who was in the city’s custody, according to federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia unsealed an eight-count indictment Friday against Kelvin Powell, 61, that officials said included four counts of sexual abuse of a ward and four counts of abusive sexual contact.

Mr. Powell was first arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor last March but was released on personal recognizance. The unsealed indictment resulted in his arrest on Friday.

Prosecutors said Mr. Powell sexually abused the child between December 2021 and February 2022 while the juvenile was detained at the facility where the suspect worked.

According to court documents, Mr. Powell is accused of kissing the child, and engaging in both vaginal and oral sex acts with her. The accused denied any wrongdoing in a 2022 interview with WTOP and he said he didn’t remember the incidents when shown evidence at the time caught on surveillance cameras.

Each count of sexual abuse of a ward carries a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison, and each count of abusive sexual contact carries a maximum possible penalty of two years in prison.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.