Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy sacked one of his top military commanders over the weekend.

The firing of Maj. Gen. Eduard Moskalov, commander of Ukraine’s Joint Forces Operations, was announced Sunday in a single-sentence statement on the president’s website.

Gen. Moskalov was appointed to the position in March 2022 after his predecessor was named head of Kyiv’s regional administration.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko launched Joint Forces Operations in April 2018. It oversees all military units and security services operating within the war zone. It has been heavily involved in the fighting since Russia’s invasion a year ago.

Officials in Kyiv did not provide an explanation for the dismissal. It wasn’t clear if the firing is connected to a wide-ranging corruption investigation that nearly cost Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov his job.

Mr. Reznikov has reportedly reshuffled his office in the ongoing corruption purge, appointing new deputies to top positions within Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

