President Biden will nominate Labor Department Deputy Secretary Julie Su to replace outgoing Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, the White House announced Tuesday.

Ms. Su, who served as California’s labor secretary before joining the administration in her current role, served as a key negotiator in averting last year’s nationwide freight rail strike.

In a statement announcing his intended nomination, Mr. Bided praised Ms. Su as a “tested and experienced leader, who will continue to build a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive economy that provides Americans a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with Julie to build an economy that works for working people, and I respectfully ask the Senate to take up this nomination quickly so that we can finish the job for America’s workers,” he said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Su would be the first Asian-American to serve in Mr. Biden’s Cabinet. Rep. Judy Chu, California Democrat who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, thanked Mr. Biden for “nominating your first AAPI Cabinet Secretary!”

“I am elated that President Biden is nominating Julie Su to be our nation’s next Labor Secretary,” Ms. Chu tweeted. “She’s eminently qualified to lead the Department and will successfully deliver results for our workers on Day 1.”

Mr. Walsh, a former Mayor of Boston who has served as labor secretary since the start of the Biden administration, is stepping down to head the National Hockey League Players’ Association. Ms. Su will serve as acting secretary until the Senate takes up her nomination.

His departure adds to the broader staff shake-up as Mr. Biden enters the back half of his first term and gears up for an expected 2024 reelection bid. The White House recently confirmed that chief of staff Ron Klain and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will depart in the coming weeks.

